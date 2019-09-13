Services
Fern Creek Funeral Home - Louisville
5406 Bardstown Rd.
Louisville, KY 40291
(502) 499-1361
August Birchler

Louisville - August L. Birchler, 87, died Friday, September 13, 2019.

He was a mechanic and owner of the old Augie's Car Care. He was an Army veteran of the Korean War, a member of St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Catholic Church, and Swiss Gruetli Society, and a 4th degree Member of Knights of Columbus.

He was preceded in death by his sister, Miriam Hildenbrandt; and stepdaughter, Debbie Perry.

He is survived by his wife, Sue Tabor Birchler; children, Larry (Kathy), Steven (Angela), Amy, and Terry (Terri) Birchler; stepchildren, Cheryl Nutt (Stuart), Bobbye Luckett (Steve) and Susan Small; 16 grandchildren; 20 great grandchildren, including Tyler Booth; and sisters, Rosemary Tobbe and Thelma "Tot" Francis.

Funeral Mass is 11am Tuesday at St. Elizabeth Ann Seton, 11501 Maple Way with burial in Resthaven Memorial Park. Visitation is 2-8pm Monday at Fern Creek Funeral Home, 5406 Bardstown Road, Louisville, KY.

Memorial gifts: Salvation Army or Knights of Columbus Assumption Council
Published in The Courier-Journal from Sept. 13 to Sept. 15, 2019
