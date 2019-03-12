|
August Burke
Louisville, KY - August Burke, 73, of Louisville, Kentucky, passed away on Saturday, March 9, 2019.
He was born on September 28, 1945 in Virgie, Kentucky to Calloway and Gladys (Hampton) Burke. August's most important thing in his life was his family. They will greatly miss him.
He is survived by his loving wife of 54 years, Joyce A. Burke, three daughters, Vicki (Bill) Harper, Yvonne Richards, Elizabeth (Kelly) Hass, four grandchildren, Trevor (Sera Cunha) Hass, Mable Harper, Maggie Richards, Maya Harper, three sisters, Marie Sommerville, Eva June (Bill) Burke, and Peggy Sue Johnson. He is preceded in death by his parents and his brother, Clarence Burke.
Visitation will be from 3:00 pm to 8:00 pm on Thursday, March 14, 2019 at Newcomer Cremations, Funerals & Receptions - Southwest Louisville Chapel, (10304 Dixie Hwy). His Funeral Service will be at 1:00 pm on Friday, March 15th at Newcomer Cremations, Funerals & Receptions - Southwest Louisville Chapel.
If you wish, contributions in August's memory may be made to Health Well Foundation, www.HealthWellFoundation.org.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Mar. 12 to Mar. 13, 2019