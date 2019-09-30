|
Augusta Martin
Louisville - 89, passed away Sunday, September 29, 2019.
She was a member of Zion Baptist Church, Inc.
She is survived by her brother John Martin; son, Joseph Martin; grandson, Joseph Bartlett; 3 great-grandsons; 3 nieces and a nephew, host of great nieces and nephews.
Visitation: 11am-1pm Friday, October 4, 2019 at Zion Baptist Church, 2200 W. Muhammad Ali Blvd. with the funeral service to follow at 1pm, burial in Green Meadows Cemetery.
Arrangements entrusted A. D. Porter & Sons, 1300 W. Chestnut St.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Sept. 30 to Oct. 2, 2019