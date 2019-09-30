Services
A.D. Porter & Sons Funeral Home Downtown
1300 West Chestnut Street
Louisville, KY 40203
(502) 587-9678
Visitation
Friday, Oct. 4, 2019
11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Zion Baptist Church
2200 W. Muhammad Ali Blvd.
Funeral service
Friday, Oct. 4, 2019
1:00 PM
Zion Baptist Church
2200 W. Muhammad Ali Blvd.
Augusta Martin

Augusta Martin Obituary
Augusta Martin

Louisville - 89, passed away Sunday, September 29, 2019.

She was a member of Zion Baptist Church, Inc.

She is survived by her brother John Martin; son, Joseph Martin; grandson, Joseph Bartlett; 3 great-grandsons; 3 nieces and a nephew, host of great nieces and nephews.

Visitation: 11am-1pm Friday, October 4, 2019 at Zion Baptist Church, 2200 W. Muhammad Ali Blvd. with the funeral service to follow at 1pm, burial in Green Meadows Cemetery.

Arrangements entrusted A. D. Porter & Sons, 1300 W. Chestnut St.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Sept. 30 to Oct. 2, 2019
