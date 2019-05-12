|
|
Augusta Y. Thomas
A Mother's Day tribute to the memory of our mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and great-great-grandmother.
Today is Mother's Day,
And we are trying to make it through,
Because this day reminds us,
Of all the things we miss about you.
In tears we watched you sinking,
We watched you fade away,
And though our hearts were breaking,
We knew you could not stay.
With that, your soul is at rest,
And your body free from pain,
But the world would be like heaven,
If we had you back again.
WE MISS YOU DEARLY!!!!
HAPPY MOTHER'S DAY!!!
From: Children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren
Published in The Courier-Journal on May 12, 2019