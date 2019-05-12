Resources
More Obituaries for Augusta Thomas
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Augusta Y. Thomas

In Memoriam Condolences Flowers

Augusta Y. Thomas In Memoriam
Augusta Y. Thomas









A Mother's Day tribute to the memory of our mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and great-great-grandmother.







Today is Mother's Day,

And we are trying to make it through,

Because this day reminds us,

Of all the things we miss about you.



In tears we watched you sinking,

We watched you fade away,

And though our hearts were breaking,

We knew you could not stay.

With that, your soul is at rest,

And your body free from pain,

But the world would be like heaven,

If we had you back again.



WE MISS YOU DEARLY!!!!

HAPPY MOTHER'S DAY!!!

From: Children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren
Published in The Courier-Journal on May 12, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.