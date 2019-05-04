Services
Highlands Family-Owned Funeral Home
3331 Taylorsville Rd.
Louisville, KY 40205
502-451-4420
Sunday, May 5, 2019
1:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Highlands Family-Owned Funeral Home
3331 Taylorsville Rd.
Louisville, KY 40205
Funeral service
Sunday, May 5, 2019
4:00 PM
Highlands Family-Owned Funeral Home
3331 Taylorsville Rd.
Louisville, KY 40205
Augustine "Susan" Kirk


Augustine "Susan" Kirk Obituary
Augustine "Susan" Kirk

Louisville - 95, passed away May 2, 2019 at Jeffersontown Rehabilitation. She was born September 23, 1923 in Oran, Algeria to the late Louis and Marie Louise Bonnaure Guinel.

Along with her parents, she is also preceded in death by her husband, Frank Kirk, Sr. She was a Kindergarten teacher at Bethany Methodist Church.

Survivors include her sons, Louis Kirk, Frank Kirk,Jr.; a daughter, Patricia Kirk; three grandchildren; and five great grandchildren.

Funeral services will be 4:00 p.m., Sunday, May 5, 2019, at Highlands Funeral Home, 3331 Taylorsville Rd., Louisville, Ky 40205. Visitation will be 1:00 - 4:00 p.m., Sunday, May 5, 2019 at Highlands Funeral Home.

Expressions of sympathy may be made to Jeffersontown Area Ministries.
Published in The Courier-Journal on May 4, 2019
