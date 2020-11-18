Austin Fitzpatrick
Louisville - Austin Grey Fitzpatrick, 26, of Louisville, Kentucky, was taken from us on November 16th, 2020.
He was born on October 10, 1994, in Dayton, Ohio, the son of Eva and Leo Fitzpatrick. He was the oldest of two siblings.
He graduated from the University of Louisville in 2018 with a degree in Graphic Design. He had a creative mind and was a talented artist. Austin had a deep love for the outdoors. He enjoyed spending time at Red River Gorge, parks, and caves, where he would climb, camp, and explore. He was lover of animals, providing a home to many pets over his lifetime. He is remembered for his kind and sympathetic heart. He was a true friend to many, a supportive brother, and a beloved son.
He is survived by his mother and stepfather, Eva Fitzpatrick-Helms and Stephen Helms, father and fiancé, Leo Fitzpatrick and Katy DeFerrari, sister and boyfriend, Erica Fitzpatrick and Tyler Torralba of Louisville, Kentucky, and his girlfriend, Jordan Molet of New Albany, Indiana, grandmother and grandfather, Evelyn and Henry Monroe of Taylorsville, Kentucky, grandmother, Carolyn Fitzpatrick of Jackson, Michigan, aunts and uncles, Cindy and Roger Monroe of Taylorsville, Kentucky, Dawn and Dan Alger of Jackson, Michigan, Todd and Laurie Fitzpatrick of Grand Rapids, Michigan and cousins, Jordan Monroe, Emily Moore, Caleb Alger, Cody Fitzpatrick, Kyle Alger, Emilie Fitzpatrick, Cameron Alger, and Mason Fitzpatrick.
One of Austin's favorite quotes "Remember each of us has an important role to play. For some people, their fate might be to heal the sick, or drive a race car, or fly a rocket ship, and some are meant to forfeit their lives for the good of the people. Sure, it's not as fun as driving a race car but it's every bit as important."
Due to COVID-19 restrictions, the family has chosen to postpone the service until a later date.
The family requests that contributions in Austin's memory be made to Kentucky Humane Society, 1000 Lyndon Lane Suite B, Louisville KY 40222.
To leave a special message for the family, please visit www.NewcomerKentuckiana.com
.