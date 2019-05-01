|
Austin Hanna
Crestwood - Austin L. Hanna, 23, of Louisville died unexpectedly on April 27, 2019. He was born on February 22, 1996 in Louisville, the son of Rodney and Debbie Hanna of LaGrange. He attended Oldham County High School and graduated in 2014, where he was a member of the Colonels Baseball Team as their catcher. He was currently employed by Treehouse Foods in Buckner.
Austin was a member of the Order of the Eagle of the Boy Scouts of America and had been a member of Troop 163. He achieved his Eagle rank upon completion of a project that involved installing prayer posts along the sidewalk in front of St. James' Episcopal Church in PeWee Valley.
Quiet and reserved, those closest to Austin were treated to his dry, quick wit and unfailing loyalty. Mechanically inclined from birth, Austin loved nothing more than to tinker with all things mechanical - from DVRs to automobiles. Friends could always count on him to help in a crisis.
Austin is survived by his parents, Rodney and Debbie Hanna of LaGrange, and his brother, William, of 29 Palms, California. Additionally, he leaves behind his paternal Grandparents, Gary and Mary Hanna of Crestwood. He is also survived by loving aunts, uncles and cousins, as well as numerous close friends, and his best buddy, Brutus.
Funeral arrangements are being handled by Stoess Funeral Home in Crestwood. Visitation is Wednesday, May 1, 2019 from 1-8 pm. The funeral will be held on Thursday, May 2, at 11 am at St. James' Episcopal Church in PeWee Valley, with reception following . In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you consider donations to the St. James' Memorial Garden Wall fund. Donations may be sent to St. James' Episcopal Church, 401 LaGrange Road, PeWee Valley, KY 40056. condolences:www.stoessfuneralhome.com
