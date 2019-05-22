|
|
Austin William Kiesler
Louisville - Austin William Kiesler, 23, passed away on Saturday, May 18, 2019.
He is survived by his parents, Brian and Corey Kiesler; grandparents, Kathleen and Robert Kiesler, and Clotilde and Kenneth Taylor.
Austin enjoyed the challenge of being an Electrician Apprentice at Ready Electric. He was very laid back and lived to have fun with his close group of friends. He was a great son, grandson, and friend.
Visitation will be from 4-8pm on Thursday, May 23, 2019, at Highlands Funeral Home, 3331 Taylorsville Rd. A brief prayer service will be held at 7pm during the visitation.
Published in The Courier-Journal on May 22, 2019