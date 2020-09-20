1/1
Autumn Wendy Livings
1932 - 2020
Autumn Wendy Livings

Hillview - Ms. Autumn W. Livings, age 87, of Hillview, returned to her Heavenly Father on Sunday, September 20, 2020. Ms. Livings was born in New York City, NY on November 23, 1932 to the late Arthur Brookfield and Esther Raskin. She retired from Alcan Aluminum Company after 35 years of service. In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by daughters, Deborah Lamkin and Patricia Strickland and grandson, Michael Lamkin. She leaves to cherish her memory, her daughter, Keely Lowe (Toney); brother, Arthur Brookfield, Jr ; sisters, Dawn Prevette (Jim); and Holly Janson; grandchildren, Dawn Blanton (Jason); Ryan Green (Melissa); Robby Otis (Amy); Derrick Green (Dena); Keegan Deweese; Houston Deweese; great-grandchildren, Anthony Mulrooney (Brittany); Josh Bratcher; Matthew Bratcher; Kara Otis; Travis Green; Kalei Lamkin; Malaya Lamkin; great- great- grandchildren, Sophie Mulrooney and Kenzie Myers. Funeral service will on Thursday, September 24, 2020 in the chapel of Schoppenhorst, Underwood and Brooks Funeral Home (Preston Hwy. at Brooks Rd.) Friends and family may pay their respects on Thursday from 2:00 pm until the time of service at 6:00 pm at the funeral home. Expressions of sympathy may be sent to Bernheim Forest






Published in Courier-Journal from Sep. 20 to Sep. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
24
Visitation
02:00 - 06:00 PM
Schoppenhorst, Underwood and Brooks Funeral Home
SEP
24
Funeral service
06:00 PM
Schoppenhorst, Underwood and Brooks Funeral Home
