Ava Rose Lucian
1925 - 2020
Ava Rose Lucian

Louisville - Ava Rose Lucian, 95, entered into rest with her family by her side on July 15 2020. Ava was born on April 15, 1925 in Caneyville KY. She was a member of the Franklinton Baptist Church. She was the first woman in Kentucky to be president of a Machinist union (Lodge 681) and first woman union Organizer in Kentucky. Ava is preceded in death by her husband, Vincent Lucian; son, James Marshall Barton; grandson Robert C. Barton; parents Lonnie and Ollie Minton; siblings, Condal Minton, Hayward Minton, Tina Lake, Garnett Minton, Carton Minton, Joe Minton. She is survived by Robert J. Barton (kitty), Arlis Glenn Barton (Marcia), Rebecca Barton Newton (Jacky), Carol Lucian, Bobby Lucian (Libby), and Diane Nichols (Ken). She is also survived by 12 grandchildren, 24 great-grandchildren, 7 great-great grandchildren, and many beloved nieces and nephews. The live stream service for Ava will be held on Monday at 1:00PM and can be viewed on the Heady Hardy funeral home's Facebook page. Due to Covid-19 restrictions the service be private at the funeral home. The visitations will be Sunday from 4:00pm to 7:00pm and will be open up for the public. Masks and social distancing are required if you are attending the visitation.






Published in Courier-Journal from Jul. 17 to Jul. 18, 2020.
