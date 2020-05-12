Avon Johnson
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Avon's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Avon Johnson, Jr.

Louisville - 76, Passed away May 9, 2020. He was a U.S. Navy veteran and retired from Seagram's Distillery. Mr. Johnson was preceded in death by his mother, Virginia E. Johnson. Survivors include sisters, Ella Birdsong and Margaret A. Miller; other relatives and friends.

Funeral services are private with burial in Louisville Memorial Gardens-West.

Arrangements: G.C. Williams Funeral Home. The family requests memorial gifts be made to Hosparus of Louisville.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Courier-Journal from May 12 to May 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral service
Send Flowers
Burial
Louisville Memorial Gardens-West
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
G. C. Williams Funeral Home
1935 W. Broadway
Louisville, KY 40203
(502) 772-3123
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved