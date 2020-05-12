Avon Johnson, Jr.



Louisville - 76, Passed away May 9, 2020. He was a U.S. Navy veteran and retired from Seagram's Distillery. Mr. Johnson was preceded in death by his mother, Virginia E. Johnson. Survivors include sisters, Ella Birdsong and Margaret A. Miller; other relatives and friends.



Funeral services are private with burial in Louisville Memorial Gardens-West.



Arrangements: G.C. Williams Funeral Home. The family requests memorial gifts be made to Hosparus of Louisville.









