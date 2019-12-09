|
Ayako Iizuka Phillips
Louisville - Ayako Iizuka Phillips of Louisville died December 5, 2019 at the Episcopal Church Home. She was a retired teacher with the Jefferson County Public Schools and a native of Tokyo, Japan. She was preceded in death by her husband, Frederick B. Phillips. She was a member of KY and Jefferson County Retired Teachers' Associations. She was a graduate of University of Louisville where she received her Bachelor's and Master's degrees and Rank 1 teaching certificate.
She was a member of St. Luke's Chapel at the Episcopal Church Home. She is survived by a sister, three nieces, five nephews, three grandnieces and a grandnephew, all of in Japan. A grave side service will be held at Cave Hill Cemetery at 11:00 Saturday December 14. Arrangements under the direction of Pearson's. Memorial contribution may be made to the Frederick B. and Ayako I. Phillips Foundation, 804 Gagel Ave, Louisville, KY 40216.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Dec. 9 to Dec. 12, 2019