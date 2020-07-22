Bailey Denise Harris
Louisville - Bailey Denise Harris, 20, tragically passed away on July 19, 2020 in Nashville, TN.
Visitation will be from 1-8pm Saturday, July 25th and Sunday, July 26th at Ratterman & Sons Funeral Home, 3800 Bardstown Road.
Funeral services will be held at 11am on Monday, July 27th at Saint Bernard Catholic Church with Father Chuck Walker, officiating. Burial will follow at Mount Washington Cemetery.
Bailey was born in Louisville, KY to Marc Harris and Kim McCubbin on November 1, 1999. She attended Mount Washington Elementary and Eastside Middle School. She graduated from Bullitt East High School in 2018. She cheered for Gymtime, Eastside Middle School and Bullitt East High School. Bailey was attending the University of Louisville and working toward completing classes for admission to the nursing program this spring. Bailey was hoping to help those with brain injuries, like the one her father has suffered from, since 2001. Bailey was a member of the Zeta Tau Alpha sorority. She worked at the Fern Creek Outback as a server, in carryout and delivery.
Bailey is preceded in death by Maggie Thomerson; Norman "Buck" Zabel; Eugenia Grace Zabel; Norman Jr. & Jackie Zabel; Linda L. Zabel; Larry C. Zabel; Frank B. Harris; Dorothy T. Harris; Frances T. Powell; Wilbur G. Terrana; Lonnie W. Ladusaw; Michael J. McCormick; Lanny M. Brown; Ron R. McCubbin and Gail J. Abell.
Bailey is survived by her loving father, Marc Anthony Harris; her mother, Kimberly M. McCubbin; her soulmate/fiancé, Jeremy Walker Allen; her grandparents, Anthony and Diana Harris, Sharon G. Brown and Brenda M. McCubbin; her brothers, Connor N. Harris (Ashley) and Christopher J. Dale (Chelsea); sister Kayla M. Dale; her uncles, Brent Harris and Rick McCubbin; her aunt, Denise (Keith) Geiger; her cousins, Nik and Zakary Geiger, Aubrey Harris, and Aaron, Sarah and Adam McCubbin; her great-aunt Frances McCormick; Her future-in-laws Steve and Lisa Allen; Tori Allen and Kara (Matt) McCarth; as well as several nephews, a niece and countless cousins and friends.
Memories of Bailey and messages of support for the family can be shared at www.ratterman.com
