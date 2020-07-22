1/1
Bailey Denise Harris
1999 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Bailey's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Bailey Denise Harris

Louisville - Bailey Denise Harris, 20, tragically passed away on July 19, 2020 in Nashville, TN.

Visitation will be from 1-8pm Saturday, July 25th and Sunday, July 26th at Ratterman & Sons Funeral Home, 3800 Bardstown Road.

Funeral services will be held at 11am on Monday, July 27th at Saint Bernard Catholic Church with Father Chuck Walker, officiating. Burial will follow at Mount Washington Cemetery.

Bailey was born in Louisville, KY to Marc Harris and Kim McCubbin on November 1, 1999. She attended Mount Washington Elementary and Eastside Middle School. She graduated from Bullitt East High School in 2018. She cheered for Gymtime, Eastside Middle School and Bullitt East High School. Bailey was attending the University of Louisville and working toward completing classes for admission to the nursing program this spring. Bailey was hoping to help those with brain injuries, like the one her father has suffered from, since 2001. Bailey was a member of the Zeta Tau Alpha sorority. She worked at the Fern Creek Outback as a server, in carryout and delivery.

Bailey is preceded in death by Maggie Thomerson; Norman "Buck" Zabel; Eugenia Grace Zabel; Norman Jr. & Jackie Zabel; Linda L. Zabel; Larry C. Zabel; Frank B. Harris; Dorothy T. Harris; Frances T. Powell; Wilbur G. Terrana; Lonnie W. Ladusaw; Michael J. McCormick; Lanny M. Brown; Ron R. McCubbin and Gail J. Abell.

Bailey is survived by her loving father, Marc Anthony Harris; her mother, Kimberly M. McCubbin; her soulmate/fiancé, Jeremy Walker Allen; her grandparents, Anthony and Diana Harris, Sharon G. Brown and Brenda M. McCubbin; her brothers, Connor N. Harris (Ashley) and Christopher J. Dale (Chelsea); sister Kayla M. Dale; her uncles, Brent Harris and Rick McCubbin; her aunt, Denise (Keith) Geiger; her cousins, Nik and Zakary Geiger, Aubrey Harris, and Aaron, Sarah and Adam McCubbin; her great-aunt Frances McCormick; Her future-in-laws Steve and Lisa Allen; Tori Allen and Kara (Matt) McCarth; as well as several nephews, a niece and countless cousins and friends.

Memories of Bailey and messages of support for the family can be shared at www.ratterman.com.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Courier-Journal from Jul. 22 to Jul. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
25
Visitation
01:00 - 08:00 PM
Ratterman & Sons Funeral Home - Bardstown
Send Flowers
JUL
27
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Saint Bernard Catholic Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Ratterman & Sons Funeral Home - Bardstown
3800 Bardstown Road
Louisville, KY 40218
(502) 459-3800
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by The Courier-Journal

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved