|
|
Ballard Ingram
Louisville - Entered into rest on Wednesday, July 17th.
He was a retired general foreman for Louisville Gas and Electric. Mr. Ingram was a WW II veteran of the Army and a mason.
He was preceded in rest by his first wife, Janetta, and his second wife, Ruthia.
Mr. Ingram is survived by his son, Ricky Ingram (Christie); his daughter, Cheryl Bowling (Mark); five grandchildren, Robbie Wilson, Andrew Ingram, Katti Nash, Tori Bolin, and Ashley Keith; and three great-grandchildren.
His funeral will be on Saturday at 10am at the Heady-Hardy Funeral Home, 7710 Dixie Highway, with interment following in Louisville Memorial Gardens West. Visitation will be on Friday from 4pm until 8pm.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of contributions to the Crusade for Children.
Published in The Courier-Journal on July 18, 2019