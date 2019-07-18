Services
Heady-Hardy Funeral Home
7710 Dixie Highway
Louisville, KY 402581482
(502) 933-9000
Visitation
Friday, Jul. 19, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Heady-Hardy Funeral Home
7710 Dixie Highway
Louisville, KY 402581482
Funeral
Saturday, Jul. 20, 2019
10:00 AM
Heady-Hardy Funeral Home
7710 Dixie Highway
Louisville, KY 402581482
Interment
Following Services
Louisville Memorial Gardens West
Ballard Ingram

Ballard Ingram Obituary
Ballard Ingram

Louisville - Entered into rest on Wednesday, July 17th.

He was a retired general foreman for Louisville Gas and Electric. Mr. Ingram was a WW II veteran of the Army and a mason.

He was preceded in rest by his first wife, Janetta, and his second wife, Ruthia.

Mr. Ingram is survived by his son, Ricky Ingram (Christie); his daughter, Cheryl Bowling (Mark); five grandchildren, Robbie Wilson, Andrew Ingram, Katti Nash, Tori Bolin, and Ashley Keith; and three great-grandchildren.

His funeral will be on Saturday at 10am at the Heady-Hardy Funeral Home, 7710 Dixie Highway, with interment following in Louisville Memorial Gardens West. Visitation will be on Friday from 4pm until 8pm.

Expressions of sympathy may take the form of contributions to the Crusade for Children.
Published in The Courier-Journal on July 18, 2019
