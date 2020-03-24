|
|
Ballard R. Tate
Jeffersonville - Ballard R. Tate, 89, of Jeffersonville, Indiana passed away March 23, 2020 at Traditions at Hunters Trace. He was born on November 22, 1930 in Louisville, Kentucky to the late Ellard and Anna Lee Tate. Ballard was retired from Jeff Boat and was a veteran in the United States Navy. He was a member of Restoration Christian Church.
In addition to his parents he is preceded in death by, Mildred (Marion) Kincaid and Norman (LaVon) Tate.
He is survived by his wife, Mary J. Tate; two children, Mark (Anita) Tate and Jackie (Tom) Earl; grandchildren, Michael (Kayla) Earl, Lindsey (Chase) Rapp, Kaitlyn Tate and Hannah Tate; and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.
Visitation and Funeral services are private under the direction of Kraft Funeral Service, 2776 Charlestown Road with entombment in Kraft Graceland Memorial Park. A public celebration of life service will be held at a later date.
Expressions of sympathy are suggested to Hosparus of Southern Indiana.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Mar. 24 to Mar. 25, 2020