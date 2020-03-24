Services
Kraft Funeral Service
2776 Charlestown Rd
New Albany, IN 47150
(812) 981-2410
Resources
More Obituaries for Ballard Tate
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ballard R. Tate


1930 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Ballard R. Tate Obituary
Ballard R. Tate

Jeffersonville - Ballard R. Tate, 89, of Jeffersonville, Indiana passed away March 23, 2020 at Traditions at Hunters Trace. He was born on November 22, 1930 in Louisville, Kentucky to the late Ellard and Anna Lee Tate. Ballard was retired from Jeff Boat and was a veteran in the United States Navy. He was a member of Restoration Christian Church.

In addition to his parents he is preceded in death by, Mildred (Marion) Kincaid and Norman (LaVon) Tate.

He is survived by his wife, Mary J. Tate; two children, Mark (Anita) Tate and Jackie (Tom) Earl; grandchildren, Michael (Kayla) Earl, Lindsey (Chase) Rapp, Kaitlyn Tate and Hannah Tate; and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.

Visitation and Funeral services are private under the direction of Kraft Funeral Service, 2776 Charlestown Road with entombment in Kraft Graceland Memorial Park. A public celebration of life service will be held at a later date.

Expressions of sympathy are suggested to Hosparus of Southern Indiana.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Mar. 24 to Mar. 25, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Ballard's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -