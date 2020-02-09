Services
Ratterman & Sons Funeral Home - Bardstown
3800 Bardstown Road
Louisville, KY 40218
(502) 459-3800
Visitation
Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2020
2:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Ratterman & Sons Funeral Home - Bardstown
3800 Bardstown Road
Louisville, KY 40218
Mass of Christian Burial
Wednesday, Feb. 12, 2020
10:00 AM
St. Ignatius Martyr Catholic Church
Barbara A. Bass Obituary
Barbara A. Bass

Louisville - Barbara A Bass, 84, passed away Saturday, February 8, 2020.

Barbara was born in Louisville to the late Marion William Richards and Matilda Elizabeth Richards. She was an avid Louisville Cardinal fan, member of Saint Vincent Depaul Society at St. Ignatius Martyr, and was a devout Catholic. Her love for animals and children was surpassed only by her immense love of family. She was a gentle soul, strong in her faith and lived life to the fullest, her greatest achievement was simply being a "loving Mom".

She was preceded in death by her loving husband, Robert C Bass; sister, Delores "Boots" Wright; brother, David Richards; and grandchildren, Amber and Hamilton Bass.

Survivors include her children, Robert K. Bass (Barbara), Kevin L Bass (Cindy), Kathleen S Walther, Kimberly A Bottoms (Larry); grandchildren, Brittany Bottoms, Robin Lezcano, Olivia Bass, and Alyson Bass; great grandchildren, Bella, Caleb, Sophia, Krystiana; and siblings: Tommy Richards, Kenneth Richards.

Visitation will be held 2-8 p.m. Tuesday at Ratterman and Sons, 3800 Bardstown Road. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated 10:30 a.m. Wednesday at St. Ignatius Martyr Catholic Church, with burial to follow at Calvary Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may take the form of donation to Saint Vincent Depaul at St. Ignatius Martyr Catholic Church. Online condolences may be shared at www.Ratterman.com.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Feb. 9 to Feb. 10, 2020
