Newcomer Funeral Home-East Louisville Chapel
235 Juneau Drive
Louisville, KY 40243
(502) 245-0095
Visitation
Wednesday, Nov. 13, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Newcomer Funeral Home-East Louisville Chapel
235 Juneau Drive
Louisville, KY 40243
Celebration of Life
Thursday, Nov. 14, 2019
11:00 AM
Newcomer Funeral Home-East Louisville Chapel
235 Juneau Drive
Louisville, KY 40243
Burial
Following Services
Highland Memory Gardens
Mt. Washington, KY
Barbara A. "Bobbie" Bridwell


1940 - 2019
Barbara A. "Bobbie" Bridwell Obituary
Barbara A. "Bobbie" Bridwell

Louisville - Barbara A. "Bobbie" Bridwell, age 79 of Louisville, passed away peacefully on Saturday, November 9, 2019 with her family by her side. Barbara was born July 7, 1940 in Mt. Eden, Kentucky She was the youngest of ten children. She married the late Thurman L. Bridwell on May 10, 1962. They were married twenty-three years until his passing in December 1985.

Barbara is survived by her three children, Anthony Bridwell (Kim), Lisa Bridwell and Stacey Perez Bridwell (Jorge); seven grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; 3 sisters; and one sister-in-law; also many nieces, nephews and good friends.

Visitation will be 4 to 8 pm on Wednesday, November 13, 2019 at Newcomer Cremations, Funerals and Receptions, East Louisville Chapel, 235 Juneau Drive, Louisville, Kentucky. A celebration of Barbara's life will be 11 am Thursday, November 14th at the funeral home, with burial to follow in Highland Memory Gardens in Mt. Washington, Kentucky.

To leave a special message for the family, please visit www.Newcomerkentuckiana.com.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Nov. 11 to Nov. 12, 2019
