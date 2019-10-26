Services
Newcomer Funeral Home
3309 Ballard Lane
New Albany, IN 47150
(812) 949-9900
Visitation
Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2019
3:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Newcomer Funeral Home
3309 Ballard Lane
New Albany, IN 47150
View Map
Funeral service
Thursday, Oct. 31, 2019
11:00 AM
Newcomer Funeral Home
3309 Ballard Lane
New Albany, IN 47150
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Barbara Paulin
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Barbara A. (Klein) Paulin


1947 - 2019
Add a Memory
Barbara A. (Klein) Paulin Obituary
Barbara A. (Klein) Paulin

Jeffersonville - Barbara Ann (Klein) Paulin, 72, of Jeffersonville, Indiana, passed away on Friday, October 25, 2019. After battling cancer with courage and conviction for sixteen years, she succumbed to the illness at Baptist Hospital in Louisville. Barbara was an avid reader, enjoyed crocheting, and loved to spend time with her family.

She was born on August 10, 1947 in Louisville, Kentucky to the late Edward and Margaret (Amshoff) Klein. Along with her parents, she is preceded in death by her siblings, Charles "Dode" Klein, John Klein, Margaret Mann, Thomas Klein, and Marian Helms.

Barbara is survived by her loving husband of 53 years, Robert "Bob" Paulin; son, Robert "Scott" (Justine) Paulin; daughter, Shelley (Chase) Munro; grandchildren, Chris (Lauren) Munro and Jeremy (Deanna) Munro; great-grandchildren, Brooke and Emma Munro; siblings, Edward Klein, Rose Marie Lingross, and Martin Klein.

Visitation will be from 3PM to 8PM on Wednesday, October 30, 2019 at Newcomer Cremations, Funerals & Receptions - New Albany, (3309 Ballard Lane). Her Funeral Service will be at 11AM on Thursday, October 31, 2019 at the funeral home with cremation to follow.

The family requests that contributions in Barbara's memory be made to the or .

To leave a special message for the family, please visit www.NewcomerKentuckiana.com
Published in The Courier-Journal from Oct. 26 to Oct. 29, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Barbara's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send Sympathy Flowers to
Newcomer Funeral Home
Send Flowers
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Newcomer Funeral Home
Download Now