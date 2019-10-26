|
Barbara A. (Klein) Paulin
Jeffersonville - Barbara Ann (Klein) Paulin, 72, of Jeffersonville, Indiana, passed away on Friday, October 25, 2019. After battling cancer with courage and conviction for sixteen years, she succumbed to the illness at Baptist Hospital in Louisville. Barbara was an avid reader, enjoyed crocheting, and loved to spend time with her family.
She was born on August 10, 1947 in Louisville, Kentucky to the late Edward and Margaret (Amshoff) Klein. Along with her parents, she is preceded in death by her siblings, Charles "Dode" Klein, John Klein, Margaret Mann, Thomas Klein, and Marian Helms.
Barbara is survived by her loving husband of 53 years, Robert "Bob" Paulin; son, Robert "Scott" (Justine) Paulin; daughter, Shelley (Chase) Munro; grandchildren, Chris (Lauren) Munro and Jeremy (Deanna) Munro; great-grandchildren, Brooke and Emma Munro; siblings, Edward Klein, Rose Marie Lingross, and Martin Klein.
Visitation will be from 3PM to 8PM on Wednesday, October 30, 2019 at Newcomer Cremations, Funerals & Receptions - New Albany, (3309 Ballard Lane). Her Funeral Service will be at 11AM on Thursday, October 31, 2019 at the funeral home with cremation to follow.
The family requests that contributions in Barbara's memory be made to the or .
Published in The Courier-Journal from Oct. 26 to Oct. 29, 2019