Barbara "Bobbi" Adams
Louisville - Barbara "Bobbi" Adams, 75, passed away on Saturday August 10, 2019 at Baptist Health LaGrange. The family is grateful for the exceptional care provided by the nurses, doctors, and staff there.
Bobbi retired from Kroger in 2006 after 42 years of service.
Bobbi was a kind person, who took on the role of caregiver for many family members and friends; she had a knack for making others feel special. She had many talents, including baking, card playing and organizing group vacations and holiday parties. She loved country music, especially Willie Nelson.
She is survived by her loving son, Keith Adams and his wife Carol Ann, sister Pam Bergen (Hubert) along with a host of family and friends.
Funeral services will be held on Wednesday at 10:00 am at Louisville Memorial Gardens East, 11601 Ballardsville Road. Visitation will be Tuesday from 6-8 pm at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, you may donate to a .
Published in The Courier-Journal on Aug. 12, 2019