Barbara Ann Adams Miller
Barbara Ann Adams Miller

Louisville - Barbara Ann Adams Miller age 89, died on July 25, 2020. She was a graduate of JM Atherton High School for Girls and received a BA degree in Education from the University of Louisville. She was a wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, teacher, church ministry leader, outreach banker, and a long-time volunteer.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Ann and Ben Adams; her step-mother, Pickett J Adams; her sister, Ellen Hampton Adams; former husband, John T. Miller; and a great-granddaughter, Esther Havoc Miller.

She is survived by her 4 children, Laurie Ware (Stephen), Patrick Miller (Terri), Sallie McElrath (Hugh), and Kate Leverette (Scott); grandchildren, Jessica (Matt), Scott (Ashley), Becky, Katie Rose, DeWi (Sarah), Jasper, Jack and Ben; and great-grandchildren, Alex, Reina, Thomas, Timothy, Peter and Brendan.

She loved Louisville basketball, bridge, tennis, and entertaining for friends and family. She was a staunch Democrat and loved talking books, movies, politics and current events. She was a season ticket holder for Actors Theater and the Louisville Orchestra for many years. Her sense of adventure and love of the beach led her to discover the beaches of Destin, Florida, and to purchase a condominium there in the late 70's. Destin has been a gathering place for fun and memory making for our family for over 50 years.

She received the Distinguished Citizen Award from the City of Louisville, and the Peace and Justice Award from the Archdiocese of Louisville.

She was a founding board member of the Neighborhood Visitor Program and the first Executive Director of the Eastern Area Community Ministries.

She was sought out by Commonwealth Bank and Trust to lead their first Outreach Loan Program.

She was a long time board member of the Berrytown-Griffytown YMCA.

There is no way to summarize how devoted she was to family and friends in a couple of sentences. Her selfless nature proved her dedication and love for each of us. She wanted only the best for us, and for each of us to find happiness. She taught us to love deeply, forgive often, gather frequently, and create memories.

Visitation is Tuesday, July 28th from 4-5 PM with celebration of her life at 5pm at Highlands Funeral Home, 3331 Taylorsville Rd. Masks and social distancing required, please. Private burial in Cave Hill Cemetery.

Donations in her memory may be made to Eastern Area Community Ministries or Habitat for Humanity.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Courier-Journal from Jul. 25 to Jul. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
28
Visitation
04:00 - 05:00 PM
Highlands Family-Owned Funeral Home - Louisville
JUL
28
Celebration of Life
05:00 PM
Highlands Family-Owned Funeral Home - Louisville
Funeral services provided by
Highlands Family-Owned Funeral Home - Louisville
3331 Taylorsville Rd.
Louisville, KY 40205
502-451-4420
