Barbara Ann Beckmann KleinLouisville - Barbara Ann Beckmann Klein, 82, entered into rest on Wednesday, November 4th, 2020. She was preceded in death by her husband, Frederick Earl Klein (Bud) where she is back in the arms of her soulmate.Barbara was the daughter of Henry and Evelyn Beckmann. In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by her daughter, Marilyn, her sister, Janice, and brothers, Paul and Ted Beckmann.She is survived by her daughter, Evelyn Farr (Steven), daughter Renee Klein (Vince Welch), grandson, Adam Farr, cousins, Doris Shornberg Popp and Darryl Beckmann and numerous nieces and nephews.Barbara grew up in the West end of Louisville and graduated from Ursuline Academy. She spent her entire career in nursing and caregiving of those young and old. She was a member of St. Michael Catholic Church.Funeral Services will be conducted on Sunday, November 8th at 3pm at Highlands Funeral Home, 3331 Taylorsville Rd. Visitation will be held on Sunday from 12pm until the funeral service at 3pm.In lieu of flowers, the family requests condolences be expressed in the form of a donation to St. Michael Catholic Church and Hosparus.