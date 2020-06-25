Barbara Ann Bruner



Ramsey, IN - Barbara Ann Bruner, age 75, passed away Wednesday, June 24, 2020 at her home. Barbara was born August 15, 1944 at Stillwater, Oklahoma to the late Barney and Frances Kelly Arnold. She was an advertising consultant and a member of Unity Chapel United Methodist Church. Also preceding her in death were sisters, Susan Bruner and Mary Douglas.



Surviving are her husband, Tom Bruner and a brother, James Patrick Arnold (Teri) of Indianapolis, IN.



Cremation was chosen and a memorial service will be 1 PM Saturday, June 27, 2020 at Unity Chapel United Methodist Church, 1760 Lost Creek RD NW, Ramsey, IN. Visitation 12 PM to 1 PM at the church.



Swarens Funeral Home, Ramsey was in charge of the arrangements.









