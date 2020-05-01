Barbara Ann Carrico
Louisville - Barbara Ann Carrico passed away peacefully at Masonic Homes of Kentucky on April 24, 2020. A native of Louisville and lifelong member of Harvey Browne Presbyterian Church she was also a member of the First Graduated Class of Waggner High School and attended University of Kentucky. She is survived by her three children Michael Green ( Olivia Caballero ) Lisa Mumford ( Tate ) Stephen Green ( Nell Fuller ) Sister Carole Holt ( Dan ) of Winston Salem, NC Brother Charlie Carrico ( Martha ) Woodland Hills, CA and her three Grandchildren whom she adored above all else, Rowan Mumford, Cadence Mumford and Gabriel Mumford.
Barbara enjoyed a part-time career in the Fashion Industry both as a Model and in Retail Sales. She was a bright light in very many lives and will surely be missed. Due to the Corona virus there will be a Celebration of Life to be announced at a later date. In Memory of Barbara she had requested donations be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.
Louisville - Barbara Ann Carrico passed away peacefully at Masonic Homes of Kentucky on April 24, 2020. A native of Louisville and lifelong member of Harvey Browne Presbyterian Church she was also a member of the First Graduated Class of Waggner High School and attended University of Kentucky. She is survived by her three children Michael Green ( Olivia Caballero ) Lisa Mumford ( Tate ) Stephen Green ( Nell Fuller ) Sister Carole Holt ( Dan ) of Winston Salem, NC Brother Charlie Carrico ( Martha ) Woodland Hills, CA and her three Grandchildren whom she adored above all else, Rowan Mumford, Cadence Mumford and Gabriel Mumford.
Barbara enjoyed a part-time career in the Fashion Industry both as a Model and in Retail Sales. She was a bright light in very many lives and will surely be missed. Due to the Corona virus there will be a Celebration of Life to be announced at a later date. In Memory of Barbara she had requested donations be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Courier-Journal from May 1 to May 3, 2020.