Barbara Ann CarricoLouisville - Barbara Ann Carrico passed away peacefully at Masonic Homes of Kentucky on April 24, 2020. A native of Louisville and lifelong member of Harvey Browne Presbyterian Church she was also a member of the First Graduated Class of Waggner High School and attended University of Kentucky. She is survived by her three children Michael Green ( Olivia Caballero ) Lisa Mumford ( Tate ) Stephen Green ( Nell Fuller ) Sister Carole Holt ( Dan ) of Winston Salem, NC Brother Charlie Carrico ( Martha ) Woodland Hills, CA and her three Grandchildren whom she adored above all else, Rowan Mumford, Cadence Mumford and Gabriel Mumford.Barbara enjoyed a part-time career in the Fashion Industry both as a Model and in Retail Sales. She was a bright light in very many lives and will surely be missed. Due to the Corona virus there will be a Celebration of Life to be announced at a later date. In Memory of Barbara she had requested donations be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital