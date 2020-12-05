1/1
Barbara Ann Carter Kenealy
1942 - 2020
Barbara Ann Carter Kenealy

Louisville - Barbara Ann Carter Kenealy, 78, passed away Friday, December 4, 2020 at her home surrounded by her family.

Born in Louisville on September 5, 1942, she was a daughter of the late George and Cresie Carter. Her husband, John R. Kenealy, Sr. and one son, Charles "Chuck" Kenealy also preceded her in death.

Barbara was a retired employee of the Jefferson County Clerk's Office and was a founding member of St. Ignatius Martyr Catholic Church, where she also sang in the choir.

Four children survive; Babs Frame, John R. Kenealy, Jr. (Michelle), Patrick Kenealy and Shirley Payne (Eddie); 11 grandchildren, 14 great-grandchildren and two great-great-grandchildren; three brothers, James Leo, William Eugene and Ronald Wayne Greenwell; two sisters, Dorothy McNally and Hallie Lamkin.

Visitation will be from 2-7 p.m. Sunday at Ratterman and Sons, 3800 Bardstown Road. Services will be held at the funeral home Monday at 1 p.m., followed by burial in St. Michael Cemetery. Expressions of sympathy may be made to the St. Vincent DePaul Society. Due to COVID, visitation is restricted. Please call a family member for confirmation. Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.ratterman.com.






Published in Courier-Journal from Dec. 5 to Dec. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
DEC
6
Visitation
02:00 - 07:00 PM
Ratterman & Sons Funeral Home - Bardstown
DEC
7
Service
01:00 PM
Ratterman & Sons Funeral Home - Bardstown
Funeral services provided by
Ratterman & Sons Funeral Home - Bardstown
3800 Bardstown Road
Louisville, KY 40218
(502) 459-3800
