Barbara Ann (Giovaniello) Cooper
Barbara Ann (Giovaniello) Cooper

Louisville - Barbara Ann (Giovaniello) Cooper, 55, passed away September 29, 2020 at her home surrounded by her loving family.

She was born December 17, 1964 in Norwood Massachusetts.

She was a devoted mother, grandmother, and animal lover.

Barbara is preceded in death by her father, Samuel F. Giovaniello; mother, Helen R. Giovaniello.

She is survived by her loving husband, Jeffrey K. Cooper; children, Samantha M. Frisby (Justin) and Matthew J. Cooper (Rachel); grandchildren, Eli and Palmer; sister, Donna M. Giovaniello; brothers, Ralph F. Giovaniello, James F. Giovaniello, Frank A. Giovaniello, and Robert F. Giovaniello.

In lieu of flowers donations can be made to Alley Cat Advocates at https://alleycatadvocates.org/donate/ways-to-give/

Due to the pandemic and attendance restrictions service information will remain private.






Published in Courier-Journal from Oct. 2 to Oct. 4, 2020.
