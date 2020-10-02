Barbara Ann (Giovaniello) Cooper
Louisville - Barbara Ann (Giovaniello) Cooper, 55, passed away September 29, 2020 at her home surrounded by her loving family.
She was born December 17, 1964 in Norwood Massachusetts.
She was a devoted mother, grandmother, and animal lover.
Barbara is preceded in death by her father, Samuel F. Giovaniello; mother, Helen R. Giovaniello.
She is survived by her loving husband, Jeffrey K. Cooper; children, Samantha M. Frisby (Justin) and Matthew J. Cooper (Rachel); grandchildren, Eli and Palmer; sister, Donna M. Giovaniello; brothers, Ralph F. Giovaniello, James F. Giovaniello, Frank A. Giovaniello, and Robert F. Giovaniello.
In lieu of flowers donations can be made to Alley Cat Advocates at https://alleycatadvocates.org/donate/ways-to-give/
Due to the pandemic and attendance restrictions service information will remain private.