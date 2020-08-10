Barbara Ann HarkraderLouisville - Barbara Ann Head-Romans-Harkrader, 69, went to be with the Lord July 30, 2020, in Hutchinson Island, Florida.Barbara entered our world on September 15, 1950, and from that point on, nothing would be the same.Barbara graduated Valley High in 1968. Talented, intelligent, adventurous, stylish and fastidious - Barbara's resume would expand to include professional modeling, adminstrative and secretarial positions with several prestigeous law firms, sales directorat Miracle Mile Resort in her beloved Panama City Beach, FL, technical writer for an aviation company, and property management in Miami, FL.Though Barbie's infectious laugh, sense of humor, and wonderful smile endeared her to all that came in contact with her; she exhibited an inner strength and forthrightness that served her well in the business arena. If you were fortunate enough to have met her, you soon understood the meaning of grace and tenderness, albeit with a slight edge when necessary!Extremely caring and giving, as she had experienced her own times of lack and pain, Barbie made a habit of serving those less fortunate.Barbie loved music and dancing, tending to her flowers, walking the beach, cuddling her little dogs, and watching the dolphins play in the lagoon from her patio.God gave us a wonderful gift in the beautiful soul named Barbie. After sharing his creation with us for almost seven decades, he decided to call her home.And now, - once again, things will never be the same.Barbara was preceded in death by her father, Charles B. Head, Sr., her mother, Wanda I. Salleng Head, twin sisters, Nada and Nadeen Head, and sister, Mary Charlotte Buzzee.She is survived by her husband, Edward Harkrader, son, Brian Romans, brother, Charles B. Head, Jr.,three sisters, Patricia H. Sutter, Wanda K. Rogers (Bob) and Christine Hobert,several nieces and nephews,a life-long friend, Donna Slaughter Canary, and her beloved dog, Benny.The family has entrusted the Owen Funeral Home, 5317 Dixie Highway with her arrangements and burial will be in Clarkson Cemetery, Clarkson, KY