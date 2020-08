Barbara and I became close friends and confidantes the minute we met, three and a half years ago. She always said that we were “soulmates” because we were so much alike as young adults.

We had both done the same things in our 20’s, 30’s, 40’s and 50’s.

We had the same likes and dislikes, and agreed on everything.

Barbaras loving, giving heart was as big as the moon, and she was the shining star that hung next to it.



I miss you, my friend. It hurts not to be able to share our lives together any more. It hurts not hearing your voice or your laughter every day.

I find comfort, however, knowing how much you loved God, that you are, and will forever now be in his arms.

You’ve earned those wings, Barbara.

You were loved and will be greatly missed.



Judi Thompson

Friend