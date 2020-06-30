Barbara Ann Harrison
Barbara Ann Harrison

Louisville - Barbara Ann Harrison, 78 passed away Sunday, June 28, 2020.

She was the former Barbara Dale and a member of Most Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church.

Survivors include her husband William Harrison and son David Harrison (Kena).

Funeral service Tuesday 11:30 AM, Most Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church, 3509 Taylor Blvd., with burial at Louisville Memorial Gardens.

Visitation 3 to 8 PM Monday.






Published in Courier-Journal from Jun. 30 to Jul. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
30
Funeral service
11:30 AM
Most Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church
Funeral services provided by
Nunnelley Funeral Home, Inc.
4327 Taylor Boulevard
Louisville, KY 40215
(502) 368-3396
