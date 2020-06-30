Barbara Ann Harrison
Louisville - Barbara Ann Harrison, 78 passed away Sunday, June 28, 2020.
She was the former Barbara Dale and a member of Most Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church.
Survivors include her husband William Harrison and son David Harrison (Kena).
Funeral service Tuesday 11:30 AM, Most Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church, 3509 Taylor Blvd., with burial at Louisville Memorial Gardens.
Visitation 3 to 8 PM Monday.
Published in Courier-Journal from Jun. 30 to Jul. 5, 2020.