Barbara Ann Hook
Louisville - Barbara Ann Hook, 79, of Louisville, KY, passed away on February 20, 2019.
Funeral services will be held at 3:00 PM on Tuesday, February 26, 2019 at Neurath & Schoppenhorst Funeral Home, 1832 W. Market St., Louisville, KY. Visitation will be held from 10 AM to 3 PM on Tuesday at the funeral home. A graveside service will take place at 10:00 AM on Monday, March 4, 2019 at Central Kentucky Veterans Cemetery in Radcliff, KY.
She was preceded in death by her loving husband of 61 years, Rev. James E. Hook; daughter, Cynthia D. Peck; and grandson, Richard Hook.
She is survived by her daughters, Beverly West (Ronnie), Pam Rondon (Daniel), Barbara Emery (Paul), and Linda Eveslage (Kenny); dear friend, Joni Vozzo (Tony); 9 grandchildren, 9 great-grandchildren, and 2 great-great-grandchildren.
Published in The Courier-Journal on Feb. 24, 2019