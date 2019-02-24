Services
Neurath-Schoppenhorst Funeral Home
1832 W Market Street
Louisville, KY 40203
(502) 585-4394
Visitation
Tuesday, Feb. 26, 2019
10:00 AM - 3:00 PM
Funeral service
Tuesday, Feb. 26, 2019
3:00 PM
Graveside service
Monday, Mar. 4, 2019
10:00 AM
Barbara Ann Hook

Louisville - Barbara Ann Hook, 79, of Louisville, KY, passed away on February 20, 2019.

Funeral services will be held at 3:00 PM on Tuesday, February 26, 2019 at Neurath & Schoppenhorst Funeral Home, 1832 W. Market St., Louisville, KY. Visitation will be held from 10 AM to 3 PM on Tuesday at the funeral home. A graveside service will take place at 10:00 AM on Monday, March 4, 2019 at Central Kentucky Veterans Cemetery in Radcliff, KY.

She was preceded in death by her loving husband of 61 years, Rev. James E. Hook; daughter, Cynthia D. Peck; and grandson, Richard Hook.

She is survived by her daughters, Beverly West (Ronnie), Pam Rondon (Daniel), Barbara Emery (Paul), and Linda Eveslage (Kenny); dear friend, Joni Vozzo (Tony); 9 grandchildren, 9 great-grandchildren, and 2 great-great-grandchildren.
Published in The Courier-Journal on Feb. 24, 2019
