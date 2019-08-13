|
Barbara Ann (Langdon) Palmer
Louisville - Barbara Ann Langdon-Palmer-74, passed away on May 31, 2019 at Riverview Village. She was born in Louisville on January 1, 1945, the oldest of 5 siblings. At 22 Barbara moved to Los Angeles, CA where she lived 35 years, then to Allyn,WA for 15 years. Barbara graduated from Manual High School, worked for Stewart's Department Store and Litton Microwave Company.
Barbara is survived by 3 siblings Roberta Benham, Karen Schroan, and Robert A Langdon Jr. Barbara leaves behind 10 nephews and nieces she loved to spoil.
Naville and Seabrook Funeral Home's website will have additional information on memorial details, www.nsfuneralhomes.com
Published in The Courier-Journal on Aug. 13, 2019