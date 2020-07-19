Barbara Ann (Royalty) Reeves
Okolona - Barbara Ann (Royalty) Reeves, age 78 of Okolona, returned to her Heavenly Father on Wednesday, July 15, 2020 with loving family by her side. She was a charter member of St. Luke Catholic Church. She was preceded in death by her parents, Osso and Ethel Royalty; brothers, Brady Royalty, Bruce Royalty, William (Bill) and sister-in-law, Barbara Jean Royalty.
She leaves to cherish her memory her loving husband of 60 years, Lee Reeves; children, Jeffrey, William (Bill), Traci, Susan (Gregory), Christopher (Tammy) grandchildren, Tamiera, Joshua, Nicholas, Jessica, Abigail, and Derek; 7 great-grandchildren; brothers, David (Rosemary), Donald; sisters, Bonnie, Sharon, Sandra (Sam) and Carrie and a host of family and friends.
Hardy-Close Funeral Home, 285 S. Buckman Street, Shepherdsville in charge of arrangements where the family honored Barbara's wishes of cremation. A memorial Mass of Remembrance will be held at Saint Luke Catholic Church 4211 Jim Hawkins Dr. Louisville, Kentucky 40229 on Saturday, July 25, 2020 at 10:30. Expression of sympathy to St. Jude Children Hospital.
Obituary on www.hardyclosefuneralhome.com