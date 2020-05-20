Barbara Ann Robertson
Louisville - Barbara Ann Robertson 77 of Louisville passed away at her home Monday, May 18, 2020 surrounded by her family. Born in Louisville, she was the former Barbara Aaron and she retired as a Realtor from Semonin Realtors.
She was preceded in death by her son Lowell Thomas.
Left to cherish her memory is her husband of 60 years Woodrow "Woody" Wilson Robertson, Daughters Kim Quinlan (Dave) and Lori Williamson; her son Todd Robertson (Donna); 7 Grandchildren Brandon Quinlan (Ashley), Brittany Knipp (Sean), Samantha, Maranda and Savanna Robertson, Mikaela and Jaxon Williamson; and 4 Great Grandchildren Nathan and Hayden Knipp, Cora and William Quinlan.
Visitation will be Saturday, May 23, 2020 (Barb's 78th Birthday) from 1:00 pm until 3:30 pm with her Funeral Service following at 3:30 pm. Visitation and Funeral services will be at Ratterman and Sons Funeral Home Jeffersontown 10600 Taylorsville Rd. with cremation to follow.
Expressions of sympathy may be made to PanCAN Pancreatic Cancer Action or Shirley's Way.
Online condolences www.Ratterman.com
Louisville - Barbara Ann Robertson 77 of Louisville passed away at her home Monday, May 18, 2020 surrounded by her family. Born in Louisville, she was the former Barbara Aaron and she retired as a Realtor from Semonin Realtors.
She was preceded in death by her son Lowell Thomas.
Left to cherish her memory is her husband of 60 years Woodrow "Woody" Wilson Robertson, Daughters Kim Quinlan (Dave) and Lori Williamson; her son Todd Robertson (Donna); 7 Grandchildren Brandon Quinlan (Ashley), Brittany Knipp (Sean), Samantha, Maranda and Savanna Robertson, Mikaela and Jaxon Williamson; and 4 Great Grandchildren Nathan and Hayden Knipp, Cora and William Quinlan.
Visitation will be Saturday, May 23, 2020 (Barb's 78th Birthday) from 1:00 pm until 3:30 pm with her Funeral Service following at 3:30 pm. Visitation and Funeral services will be at Ratterman and Sons Funeral Home Jeffersontown 10600 Taylorsville Rd. with cremation to follow.
Expressions of sympathy may be made to PanCAN Pancreatic Cancer Action or Shirley's Way.
Online condolences www.Ratterman.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Courier-Journal from May 20 to May 21, 2020.