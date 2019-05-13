Services
Visitation
Saturday, May 18, 2019
10:00 AM
Memorial service
Saturday, May 18, 2019
11:00 AM
Wesley Chapel UMC
2100 US 150
Floyds Knobs, KY
Barbara Ann Smith


Barbara Ann Smith
Barbara Ann Smith Obituary
Barbara Ann Smith

Clarksville - Barbara Ann Smith, 80, of Clarksville, Indiana passed away on May 10, 2019. She was born on July 29, 1938 in Taylorville, IL. Barbara is survived by her husband of 43 years, Howard "Smitty" Smith; daughters, Sherry Lynn Wright (sons, Brian and Bruce Garver) of FL, Mary Elizabeth Lambert (Aaron, daughters Lora Anderson and Allie Day) of New Albany, IN, deceased son's children, Jesse Beaulieu, Joshua Templin of MN; step-daughter, Kathleen R. Spratley (John, children Melissa and Brandon White) of Williamsburg, VA; step-son, Eric P. Smith (Donnie) of Atlanta, GA; sister, Caroline, of Taylorville, IL; brother, Larry (Wanda) of Stuart, FL; life-long friend, Nancy Erickson (Dennis) of MN; faithful dog, Sadi; and also several great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her son, Larry Alan Wright, and grandson, LeeDon Beaulieu.

Barbara was a caring person and was the happiest while doing for others. She was a licensed cosmetologist and worked at L'Orientale Beauty Salon in Clarksville. She served as a United Methodist Youth Leader at Jacobs Chapel UMC and in Older Adult ministries at Jacobs Chapel UMC and Silver Street UMC. She was a preschool teacher at Trinity UMC, Silver Street UMC, and a lunchroom monitor at Silver Street Elementary School where she was affectionately called "Miss Barbara."

Barbara will be sadly missed by her family, caregiver of several years, Carol Roll, friends, neighbors and those she served.

A memorial service will be held at Wesley Chapel UMC (2100 US 150, Floyds Knobs, IN 47119) on Saturday, May 18, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. with visitation one hour prior. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to the or to Hosparus of Southern Indiana.
Published in The Courier-Journal on May 13, 2019
