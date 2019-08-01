|
|
Barbara Ann (Rodgers) Stamp
LOUISVILLE - 85, passed away Wednesday, July 31, 2019.
She was a former operator at Bell South, a sales manager at Bensinger Furniture and a member of Good Shepherd Catholic Church.
Barbara was preceded in death by her husband, Robert Stamp, Sr. and her siblings, Patricia, William, Benny and Jimmy.
She is survived by her sons, Robert, Jr. (Denise), Richard (Mary Anne), Ralph (Cynthia) and Bruce (Alice); brothers, Robert (Patricia), Michael (Mary Lou) and Milton (Joyce); sisters, Margaret Maddux and Beverly Rodgers; 13 grandchildren and 7 great-grandchildren.
Her funeral Mass will be at 10:00 a.m. Saturday, August 3, 2019 at St. James Catholic Church, 1826 Edenside Ave. with burial at Calvary Cemetery.
Visitation will be from 2:00 - 8:00 p.m. Friday at Highlands Funeral Home, 3331 Taylorsville Rd.
Expressions of sympathy may be made to the .
Published in The Courier-Journal on Aug. 1, 2019