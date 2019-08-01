Services
Highlands Family-Owned Funeral Home
3331 Taylorsville Rd.
Louisville, KY 40205
502-451-4420
Visitation
Friday, Aug. 2, 2019
2:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Highlands Family-Owned Funeral Home
3331 Taylorsville Rd.
Louisville, KY 40205
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Aug. 3, 2019
10:00 AM
St. James Catholic Church
1826 Edenside Ave.
Barbara Ann (Rodgers) Stamp

Barbara Ann (Rodgers) Stamp Obituary
Barbara Ann (Rodgers) Stamp

LOUISVILLE - 85, passed away Wednesday, July 31, 2019.

She was a former operator at Bell South, a sales manager at Bensinger Furniture and a member of Good Shepherd Catholic Church.

Barbara was preceded in death by her husband, Robert Stamp, Sr. and her siblings, Patricia, William, Benny and Jimmy.

She is survived by her sons, Robert, Jr. (Denise), Richard (Mary Anne), Ralph (Cynthia) and Bruce (Alice); brothers, Robert (Patricia), Michael (Mary Lou) and Milton (Joyce); sisters, Margaret Maddux and Beverly Rodgers; 13 grandchildren and 7 great-grandchildren.

Her funeral Mass will be at 10:00 a.m. Saturday, August 3, 2019 at St. James Catholic Church, 1826 Edenside Ave. with burial at Calvary Cemetery.

Visitation will be from 2:00 - 8:00 p.m. Friday at Highlands Funeral Home, 3331 Taylorsville Rd.

Expressions of sympathy may be made to the .
Published in The Courier-Journal on Aug. 1, 2019
