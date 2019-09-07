|
Barbara Ann Stevens
Mount Washington - Barbara Ann Stevens went to her heavenly Father Sept 6, 2019. She was born 07-20-1938. She was married 66 yrs to the love of her life, William (Bill) T. Stevens. Barbara was a loving wife, homemaker, mother and devoted Christian and member of the 1st Baptist Church Mt. Washington.
She was preceded in death by her father Tommy C. Parrish, mother - Helen Varvel Parrish and sister, Tommy Sue Perkins.
She is survived by sister, Donna Stallings, her four daughters - Stephanie Dobbs (Jason Woodward); Judy Walker (Keith); Helen Blanton (Larry) and Lori Sanders; 9 grandchildren, 13 great grandchildren, and 8 great-great grandchildren.
Her funeral will be 6:00 p.m. Tuesday at Schmid Funeral Home in Mt. Washington with cremation to follow. Her visitation will be Tuesday from 11:00 a.m. until time of service.
Expressions of sympathy may be made to the 1st Baptist Church Mt. Washington.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Sept. 7 to Sept. 9, 2019