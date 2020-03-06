|
Barbara Ann Thrasher Childers
New Albany - Barbara Ann Thrasher Childers, 75, of New Albany, Indiana, passed away on Wednesday, March 4, 2020. Barbara was a two-time Kentucky State Middle School Educator of the Year and touched countless lives in her 42 years of educational service with the Jefferson County Public School System, spending the majority of her years at Conway Middle School. Other than her passion for education, Barbara loved everything about lake life. Whether it was boating, swimming or fishing; she had a passion for being on the water. Barbara was an intelligent and professional woman who could also get her hands dirty while cleaning a basket full of crappie faster than most fishermen.
She was born on September 26, 1944 in Louisville, Kentucky to the late Bill and Corine Chesser Thrasher. Along with her parents, she is preceded in death by her sister, Patty Arnold; son, Gregg Sullivan; and 2 grandchildren.
Barbara is survived by her loving husband, Wayne Childers; children, Bill (Shelly) Sullivan, Suzanne (Brad) Martin, Devin Childers, Allen (Rose) Staples, David (Cathy) Staples and Sally (Mickey) Smith; daughter-in-law, Rita Sullivan; sister-in-law, Elizabeth (Barry) Coleman; brother-in-law, Mike (Mary Ann) Arnold; 13 grandchildren; and 10 great-grandchildren.
Visitation will be from 12:00 pm to 6:00 pm on Sunday, March 8, 2020 at Newcomer Cremations, Funerals & Receptions (3309 Ballard Lane, New Albany). Her Funeral Service will be at 10:00 am on Monday, at the funeral home with burial to follow at Louisville Memorial Gardens-West in Louisville, Kentucky.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Mar. 6 to Mar. 7, 2020