Barbara Ann Vetter Munson
Barbara Ann Vetter Munson

Louisville - Barbara Ann Vetter Munson 83, of Louisville, passed away peacefully at her home November 25th, 2020. Barbara was a member of Sts. Simon and Jude Catholic Church and was also the past president of The KY Cake Club. Left to cherish her memory is her loving husband of 63 years, Charles W. Munson Sr; children, Chuck Munson Jr. (Charly), Laura Munson, Suzanne Fowler (Mark) and Dianne Curtsinger (Tony); grandchildren, Christina, Alicia, Connor, Amanda, Dustin, and Kayla; great-grandchildren, Ethan, Patrick, Tucker, Aiden, Ellie and two more great-grandchildren on the way. The family would like to express their gratitude to Barbara's caregivers, Lilly and Ashley. Services will be private and under the care of Evergreen Funeral Home. Please visit our Face Book page at Evergreen Funeral Home & Evergreen Cemetery for the live stream of the service to celebrate Barbara's life, beginning at ten thirty Tuesday.






Published in Courier-Journal from Nov. 25 to Nov. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
