Sister Barbara Ann Zeller
Georgetown - Sister Barbara Ann Zeller died on Aug. 1 in Georgetown, IN. She was born on Aug. 18, 1945 in Evansville, IN to Wilbert and Dorothy Tremor Zeller. Sister entered the Congregation of the Sisters of Providence on Sept. 12, 1963 and received the name Sister Dorothy Jean. She professed Final Vows Sept. 15, 1974.
Sister Barbara Ann earned a bachelor's degree from St. Mary-of-the-Woods College and a master's degree from North Texas State University. Of her 56 years as a Sister of Providence, almost from the beginning, her ministry was related to services to the elderly. Among her assignments within the Congregation were Director of Retirement, administrator of its infirmary, and Director of Gerontology. In 1979, she began the work to build the HUD housing, Maryvale Apartments, adjacent to the Motherhouse property. In 1982 she became Administrator of Providence Retirement Home in New Albany where she served until 1994. It was in 1995 that she began Providence Self Sufficiency Ministries which began as a home for foster children and has grown into care for the elderly at the Villas of Guerin Woods, and subsidized housing at Meadows of Guerin and Guerin Woods, and a reunification program for mothers and children centered around Patchwork House and its satellite apartments, all in Georgetown, IN.
Sister Barbara Ann was a woman who saw needs and worked with tenacity and determination to meet them. She was motivated by a deep compassion for the persons whose lives were affected by lack of services to meet their needs. She literally worked until a few weeks before she died to give service to these people.
Sister is survived a brother, Bruce Zeller (Kathy) of Carmel and two sisters, Marilyn Lankford (Steve) of Evansville and Pam Reine (Chuck) of Indianapolis. She has five nieces and nephews, 14 great nieces and nephews, and a great-great niece and nephew. Visitation is on Sunday, Aug. 4, from 11:00 am to 6:00 pm at Kraft Funeral Service, 708 E. Spring Street, New Albany, IN. The wake at St. Mary-of-the-Woods will be on Tuesday, Aug. 6, from 9:00 am to 11:00 am in the Church of the Immaculate Conception. The commentary will be at 11:00 am immediately followed by the Mass for Christian Burial, with Msgr. Joseph Schaedel presiding. Burial is in the cemetery of the Sisters of Providence.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Sisters of Providence, Office of Mission Advancement, 1 Sisters of Providence, Saint Mary-of-the-Woods, IN 47876
Published in The Courier-Journal on Aug. 3, 2019