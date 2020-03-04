|
Barbara B. McCutcheon
Corydon, IN - Barbara B. McCutcheon, age 88, passed away Tuesday, March 3, 2020. Barbara was born, April 14, 1931 at Corydon, IN to the late Warder O. and Hallie B. Hughes Bussabarger. She was a retired secretary from North Harrison School Corporation and a member of New Salisbury United Methodist Church. Also, preceding her in death were her husband, Harold L. McCutcheon and a brother, John W. Bussabarger.
Sons:Larry L. McCutcheon (Rosemary) of Leavenworth, IN, Rick McCutcheon (Lana) of Corydon, IN; Daughter: Sandra S. Long (David) of Corydon, IN; Brother: Harold Wayne Bussabarger (Margie) of Corydon, IN
13 Grandchildren, 23 Great Grandchildren and 1 Great Great Grandchild
Funeral 11 A.M. Saturday, March 7, 2020 at Swarens Funeral Home, 1405 Hwy 64 NW, Ramsey, IN with burial in Woods Chapel Cemetery, Ramsey, IN. Visitation 5 - 8 P.M. Friday and after 9 A.M. Saturday at the funeral home.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Mar. 4 to Mar. 5, 2020