Pearson Funeral Home
149 Breckenridge Lane
Louisville, KY 40207
(502) 896-0349
Wednesday, Nov. 20, 2019
1:00 PM
Barbara Blaine Bush Hagans

Barbara Blaine Bush Hagans Obituary
Barbara Blaine Bush Hagans

LOUISVILLE - Barbara Blaine Bush Hagans, 89, passed away on Saturday, November 16, 2019. She was born on January 17, 1930 in Amba, KY to the late Don and Fanny Bush.

She attended Betsy Layne High School where she was active in all activities, especially the band where she played trumpet and also attended Pikeville Junior College and graduated from the Spencerian School of Business. She was first employed at the old Army Depot in Jeffersonville, IN and later was employed by the Internal Revenue Service, regional council office as secretary to the regional director where she continued until her retirement in 1970.

She was a member of Hunting Creek Country Club for 39 years and the Ocean Club in Stuart, FL. where she spent the last 39 winters, Southeast Christian Church and also attended Beargrass Christian Church.

Survivors include her husband, Kenneth Horton Hagans; brother, Ned and numerous nephews and nieces.

Funeral service will be at 1 p.m. on Wednesday, November 20, 2019 at Pearson's, 149 Breckenridge Lane with visitation from 11 a.m. until time of the service. Burial will be in Hagans family plot in Cave Hill Cemetery.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Nov. 17 to Nov. 18, 2019
