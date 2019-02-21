|
Barbara C. Johnson
Louisville - 85, passed away Monday, February 18, 2019.
She was a member of St Augustine Catholic Church, Epicurettes, Keenagers, Alabama A & M Alumni Assoc and a retired Asst Principal with JCPS.
She is survived by her son, Marc Johnson; brother, Joseph Neely Jr.(Carol); niece, Nicara; nephew Eric Neely; great nephew, A J Salvatto; son in law, Steve De'Sha, a host of other relatives and friends.
Visitation: 9am-11am Saturday, February 23, 2019 at St Augustine Catholic Church, 1310 W. Broadway with funeral service to follow at 11am, burial in Highland Memory Gardens.
Arrangements entrusted to A. D. Porter & Sons, 1300 W. Chestnut St.
Published in The Courier-Journal on Feb. 21, 2019