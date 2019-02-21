Services
A.D. Porter & Sons Funeral Home Downtown
1300 West Chestnut Street
Louisville, KY 40203
(502) 587-9678
Visitation
Saturday, Feb. 23, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
St Augustine Catholic Church
1310 W. Broadway
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Feb. 23, 2019
11:00 AM
St Augustine Catholic Church
1310 W. Broadway
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Barbara Johnson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Barbara C. Johnson

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Barbara C. Johnson Obituary
Barbara C. Johnson

Louisville - 85, passed away Monday, February 18, 2019.

She was a member of St Augustine Catholic Church, Epicurettes, Keenagers, Alabama A & M Alumni Assoc and a retired Asst Principal with JCPS.

She is survived by her son, Marc Johnson; brother, Joseph Neely Jr.(Carol); niece, Nicara; nephew Eric Neely; great nephew, A J Salvatto; son in law, Steve De'Sha, a host of other relatives and friends.

Visitation: 9am-11am Saturday, February 23, 2019 at St Augustine Catholic Church, 1310 W. Broadway with funeral service to follow at 11am, burial in Highland Memory Gardens.

Arrangements entrusted to A. D. Porter & Sons, 1300 W. Chestnut St.
Published in The Courier-Journal on Feb. 21, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.