Barbara Catherine Miranda
Louisville - Barbara Catherine Miranda, 84, of Louisville, passed away peacefully on Friday, October 18, 2019 at the Nazareth Home Highlands. She was born September 5, 1935, in Louisville, daughter of Joseph F. Miranda and Rosa Lee Amshoff Miranda.
Barbara was a 1953 graduate of Sacred Heart Academy; Ursuline College; Catherine Spalding College - BSN, MA; and Emory University. She worked at St. Anthony Hospital and in 1973 became an educator at Kentucky State University where she taught nursing until her retirement in 1993. Barbara was a member of Holy Spirit Catholic Church, St. Joseph's Orphan's Society, St. Anthony Hospital Alumni Association and a devoted volunteer for the American Red Cross. In addition, she was a member of the Jefferson County Retired Teachers Association and a longstanding Associate of Ursuline Sisters of Louisville.
She is survived by her sister, Jane M. Elpers (Tom, Sr.); nieces and nephews, Tony Elpers (preceded) (Wendy), Rose Wetterer (Jim), Barbara "Beeps" Shearn (David), Paul Elpers, Susan Inman (Keith), Tommy Elpers (preceded) (Ann), Joey Elpers (Marty), and Vince Elpers (Christina); 19 great-nieces and nephews and 3 great-great-nieces and nephews. Barbara most valued her faith, family, education and health.
The family would like to express their sincere gratitude to the staff at Charity Court, Nazareth Home, for the loving care Barbara received during the past 5 years.
Her Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10 a.m., Thursday, October 24, 2019 at Holy Spirit Catholic Church, 3345 Lexington Road, with burial to follow in Calvary Cemetery. Visitation will be from 4-8 p.m., Wednesday, October 23, 2019, at Ratterman Funeral Home, 3711 Lexington Road, "in St. Matthews."
In lieu of flowers, please consider a memorial gift to the Elpers Endowment Fund at St. Xavier High School or the Amshoff-Miranda-Elpers Endowment Fund at Sacred Heart Academy.
