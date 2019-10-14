|
Barbara Clara Kinney
Louisville - Barbara Clara Kinney, 79, of Louisville, passed away on Sunday, October 13, 2019. She was born on August 20, 1940, to the late Henry and Louise Morgan Hendricks, as the youngest of the 7 siblings.
She loved to travel and entertain and bake for her family and friends. Barbara also loved animals, in particular her Chihuahuas. She and her husband Ray were members of the Electrical Union 369.
She was preceded in passing by her siblings and her parents.
She is survived by her loving husband of 57 years, Raymond C. Kinney Sr.; children, Raymond C. Kinney Jr. (Beth Steinle), Steven W. Kinney (Dana), Terry L. Kinney, and Deborah J. Tyler (Johnny); grandchildren, Paul, Kimberly, Adam, and Aden; brother-in-law, Irvin Kinney (Jean); and other extended family including nieces and nephews.
A visitation will be held on Thursday, October 17, from 2 to 8 PM, at the Arch L. Heady-Cralle Funeral Home, 2428 Frankfort Ave. An inurnment will take place on Monday, October 21, at 10 AM at Calvary Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be made to a pet adoption center of the donor's choosing.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Oct. 14 to Oct. 15, 2019