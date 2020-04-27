|
Barbara Clemons
Louisville, KY - Mrs. Barbara Clemons, age 83, of Louisville returned to her Heavenly Father on Sunday, April 26, 2020. Mrs. Clemons was born in Grayson County on September 16, 1936 to the late Euell and Edith (Stanton) Powell. Mrs. Clemons was a member of Broadford Missionary Baptist Church and a member for 60 years of Fairdale Chapter #153 Order of the Eastern Star. Among those that preceded her in death are her parents; daughter, Lucinda (Clemons) Farris; siblings, Carlos, Hershell, Delmer and Royce Powell.
She leaves to cherish her memory her husband of 65 years, Coy Clemons; sons, Mark A. Clemons (Linda) and Jeffrey D. Clemons (Megan); grandchildren, Desiree Wells, Jason Ritter, Brandon, Daniel and Matthew Clemons; great-grandchildren, Damien, Sebastian and Shilo Wells, Allie, Chase, Bailey and Emma Clemons and Nicholas Moody; and her sister, Alma Dale Powell.
Schoppenhorst, Underwood and Brooks Funeral Home has been entrusted with the arrangements. All services will be private.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Apr. 27 to Apr. 28, 2020