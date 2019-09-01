Services
Visitation
Tuesday, Sep. 3, 2019
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
St Stephen Church
1018 So. 15th St.
Funeral service
Tuesday, Sep. 3, 2019
12:00 PM
St Stephen Church
Barbara Cosby Mims


1937 - 2019
Barbara Cosby Mims Obituary
Barbara Cosby Mims

Louisville - Barbara Cosby Mims, 82, passed away Wednesday, August 28, 2019.

She was a member of St Stephen Church and a retired Head Start Teacher for JCPS. She is survived by her siblings, Mary Louise Douglas, Beatrice Bush, Walter Sr., David Sr. (Anita), Ernestine, Stephen, Garry (Lynette), and Wayne Cosby Sr. (Mary), JoAnn Williams and Donna Cleveland (Robert), host of nieces,

nephews, family and friends; special cousin Martha Moore. Visitation: 10am -12pm Tuesday, September 3, 2019 at St Stephen Church,1018 So. 15th St.,with the funeral service to follow at noon.
Published in The Courier-Journal on Sept. 1, 2019
