Newcomer Funeral Home-Southwest Louisville Chapel
10304 Dixie Highway
Louisville, KY 40272
502-935-0056
Barbara "Spanky" Craycroft


1934 - 2020
Barbara "Spanky" Craycroft Obituary
Barbara "Spanky" Craycroft

Louisville - Barbara "Spanky" Craycroft, 85, of Louisville, Kentucky, passed away on Wednesday, April 15, 2020. Barbara was a member of Saint Lawrence Catholic Church. She enjoyed many hobbies including, Stamping, making cards for others, and flowers. Barbara was a devoted Mother, Grandmammy, and Great-Grandmammy to her family. She will be truly missed by all who knew and loved her.She was born on July 9, 1934 in Bowling Green, Kentucky to Howard and Barbara (Ladd) Hagan. She is preceded in death by her Husband, Frank Craycroft, Parents, Brother, Andy Hagan, and Sister, Michelle Hawksworth. Barbara is survived by her Daughter, Nanci (Patrick) Coomes, Son, Billy (Deana) Craycroft, Jr., Son, Joe Pat (Heidi) Craycroft, Son, Andy (Amy) Craycroft, Son, Thomas Craycroft, Daughter, Annette (Mark) Williams, Son, Robert (Leah) Craycroft, Son, Paul (Laura) Craycroft, Sisters, Nancy Reeves, and Mary Catharine (Bob) Foster. Barbara also leaves behind to cherish her memory 13 Grandchildren, 3 Great-Grandchildren, and a host of Nieces, Nephews, Friends, and Extended Family. A Catholic Service will be Private for Family only with burial at Louisville Memorial Gardens West. To leave a special message for the family, please visit www.NewcomerKentuckiana.com
Published in The Courier-Journal from Apr. 16 to Apr. 19, 2020
