Barbara, Culver (Shoopman) Summitt
Louisville - Summitt, Barbara, Culver (Shoopman), 84 of Louisville, died Friday November 22 2019. She was a member of Amvets Post 1 Auxiliary, and VFW Post 2921 Auxiliary.
She is preceded in death by her parents, Joseph and Alberta Culver, Husband, Perry Shoopman, a Grandson, Perry Shoopman; Sister, Louise Mattingly, and Brothers, Joe Culver and William "Billy" Culver.
She is survived by her sons, William, and Terry Lee (Tammy) Shoopman; Grandson, Brandon Shoopman; Several Nieces and Nephews.
Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. Therese Catholic Church Tuesday November 26th At 10:00 AM with burial to follow at Louisville Memorial Gardens Cemetery West. Visitation Will be held at Bosse Funeral home (1355 Ellison Ave Louisville Ky, 40204) Monday November 25TH From 4-8PM.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Nov. 23 to Nov. 24, 2019