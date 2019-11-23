Services
Bosse Funeral Home, Inc. - Louisville
1355 Ellison Avenue
Louisville, KY 40204
502-451-8440
Visitation
Monday, Nov. 25, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Bosse Funeral Home, Inc. - Louisville
1355 Ellison Avenue
Louisville, KY 40204
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Tuesday, Nov. 26, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Therese Catholic Church
Barbara Culver (Shoopman) Summitt Obituary
Barbara, Culver (Shoopman) Summitt

Louisville - Summitt, Barbara, Culver (Shoopman), 84 of Louisville, died Friday November 22 2019. She was a member of Amvets Post 1 Auxiliary, and VFW Post 2921 Auxiliary.

She is preceded in death by her parents, Joseph and Alberta Culver, Husband, Perry Shoopman, a Grandson, Perry Shoopman; Sister, Louise Mattingly, and Brothers, Joe Culver and William "Billy" Culver.

She is survived by her sons, William, and Terry Lee (Tammy) Shoopman; Grandson, Brandon Shoopman; Several Nieces and Nephews.

Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. Therese Catholic Church Tuesday November 26th At 10:00 AM with burial to follow at Louisville Memorial Gardens Cemetery West. Visitation Will be held at Bosse Funeral home (1355 Ellison Ave Louisville Ky, 40204) Monday November 25TH From 4-8PM.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Nov. 23 to Nov. 24, 2019
