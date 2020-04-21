|
Barbara D. Kelley
Louisville - Mrs. Barbara D. Kelley, 88, of Richmond, Kentucky and formerly of Louisville, , passed away Friday, April 17, 2020.
Mrs. Kelley was born on April 1, 1932 in Bullitt County and was the daughter of the late Duke William and Mattie Ellen Magruder Manakee. A 1952 graduate of Campbellsville College, she was a retired financial coordinator for Louisville Medical Associates. She was a member of The Broadway Baptist Church in Richmond, and was a former volunteer for the Hospice Compassionate Care Center. Mrs. Kelley was a former member of the Brookview Baptist Church in Louisville.
Survivors include one son: Norman D. Kelley (Cindy); a granddaughter: Sara Christensen (Barrett); two great-grandchildren: Liam and Harper Christensen; and a nephew: Robert Manakee.
She was preceded in death by husbands: Jessie Denton Kelley and Ford B. Massey as well as a brother: Wyman Manakee and a niece: Tracey Manakee.
A private family service will be held on Friday at The New Salem Baptist Church Cemetery at Cox's Creek, Kentucky.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to The Campbellsville University Scholarship Fund, 1 University Drive, Campbellsville, Kentucky 42718.
The Combs, Parsons & Collins Funeral Home, Richmond, KY is in charge of the arrangements.
www.cpcfh.com
Published in The Courier-Journal from Apr. 21 to Apr. 22, 2020