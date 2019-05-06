|
Barbara Dean Lee
Louisville, KY - Barbara Dean Lee, 82, passed away on May 1, 2019 at Hosparus Health Care. Barbara's great spirit and loving smile will be missed greatly.
She was a Native of Louisville, Kentucky and a Resident of American Village Apartments. Barbara leaves behind a sister, two brothers, four children and a host of grandchildren, as well as great-grandchildren.
Services will be held at Newcomer Funeral Home, 10304 Dixie Highway, Louisville, KY 40272. Visitation will be held from 10:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. on Wednesday, May 8, 2019 (at Newcomer Funeral Home). Burial will follow at Green Meadows Cemetery, 3800 Shanks Lane, Louisville, KY 40216.
Published in The Courier-Journal on May 6, 2019