Barbara Deline Paxton
Louisville - Barbara Deline Paxton, 78, of Louisville, Kentucky passed away, Wednesday, June 10, 2020. She was born in Louisville, Kentucky to the late Ben and Myrtle Morris on July 8, 1941.
Her six brothers and two sisters preceded her in death.
Left to cherish her memory is her husband of sixty-five years, Robert Paxton Sr., their dog, Salsa, children, Robert Paxton Jr. (Charlene), Terry Paxton (Rosemary), Timothy Paxton(Diana), Diane Gellen(Paul), Juanita Coyle(Vic), David Paxton(Danielle), seventeen grandchildren, twenty-seven great grandchildren and one on the way.
A funeral service will be held Monday, June 15, 2020 at 11am in the chapel of Arch L. Heady & Son Funeral Home, 8519 Preston Hwy. Louisville, Kentucky 40219 with burial to follow at Evergreen Cemetery.
Visitation will be Sunday from 2-8pm. Please visit our website www.archlheadypreston.com to leave your online condolences for the family.
Published in Courier-Journal from Jun. 11 to Jun. 13, 2020.