Barbara Deline Paxton
1941 - 2020
Barbara Deline Paxton

Louisville - Barbara Deline Paxton, 78, of Louisville, Kentucky passed away, Wednesday, June 10, 2020. She was born in Louisville, Kentucky to the late Ben and Myrtle Morris on July 8, 1941.

Her six brothers and two sisters preceded her in death.

Left to cherish her memory is her husband of sixty-five years, Robert Paxton Sr., their dog, Salsa, children, Robert Paxton Jr. (Charlene), Terry Paxton (Rosemary), Timothy Paxton(Diana), Diane Gellen(Paul), Juanita Coyle(Vic), David Paxton(Danielle), seventeen grandchildren, twenty-seven great grandchildren and one on the way.

A funeral service will be held Monday, June 15, 2020 at 11am in the chapel of Arch L. Heady & Son Funeral Home, 8519 Preston Hwy. Louisville, Kentucky 40219 with burial to follow at Evergreen Cemetery.

Visitation will be Sunday from 2-8pm. Please visit our website www.archlheadypreston.com to leave your online condolences for the family.






Published in Courier-Journal from Jun. 11 to Jun. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
14
Visitation
02:00 - 08:00 PM
Arch L. Heady & Son Funeral Directors
JUN
15
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Arch L. Heady & Son Funeral Directors
Funeral services provided by
Arch L. Heady & Son Funeral Directors
8519 Preston Highway
Louisville, KY 402195390
5029691367
